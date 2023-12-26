49ers loss to Ravens stings but Faithful remain hopeful
A tough loss to a tough team made for a tough end to Christmas. Kelsi Thorud reports. (12-25-23)
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
The Ravens made the statement of the NFL season on Monday night.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
The words "kick" and "defer" mean very different things in an NFL coin toss.