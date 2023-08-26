49ers Postgame: John Lynch
John Lynch, general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, spoke to reporters after his team's final preseason game against the Chargers about his decision to trade Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. (8-25-23)
