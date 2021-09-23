4DMedical lung imagery sheds more light on 'long COVID' effects

Omar Younis
·1 min read

By Omar Younis

(Reuters) - Doctors in California are using cutting-edge lung scans to better understand the effects of 'long COVID' among patients who suffer severe symptoms months after their initial bout of infection.

The scans by 4DMedical allow physicians to detect areas of high and low lung ventilation using existing equipment in hospitals, said founder and Chief Executive Andreas Fouras.

The 'four dimensions' refers to the scan's ability to measure the phases of breath as it passes into and out of the lungs.

"It takes a short video sequence. We use about 20 seconds worth of video sequence of the patient just breathing naturally," said Fouras. "From that video sequence, we're able to mathematically calculate the motion and then the airflow everywhere around the lungs."

The imagery shows evidence of lung damage that cannot be seen on a CT scan or X-ray, said Dr. Ray Casciari, a pulmonologist at the St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, who serves as 4DMedical's chief clinical adviser.

The hospital is one of several across the United States where the technology is being tested.

"The green area is an area of average ventilation and the red that you see out here is very poor, in fact, no ventilation," said Casciari, showing a lung image of a COVID pneumonia patient with symptoms including shortness of breath.

The technology uses algorithms and mathematical models to convert sequences of X-ray images into quantitative data.

"They do some pretty ordinary imaging... and then we analyze those images," Fouras said. "We take that X-ray video, layer our software on top of that and create the scans."

The technology is most useful for long COVID patients who have lung damage, Fouras said.

(Reporting by Omar Younis; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Commerce chief: more action to be taken on Huawei if needed

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday the Biden administration will take further action against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei if necessary, after some Republican lawmakers have pressed for more steps. Washington says Huawei is a national security threat on a variety of grounds and aggressively lobbied other countries not to use Huawei equipment in next-generation 5G networks. Citing Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government and military, Washington says this makes the company susceptible to "Chinese governmental pressure to participate in espionage."

  • Lauren Boebert used campaign money for personal rent and utilities 'in error' before paying it back

    A Republican representative from Colorado used campaign funds to cover personal expenses such as rent and utilities, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

  • Father of 12 Died of COVID Complications After Family Tried Desperately to Find ECMO Machine

    "The hardest thing I've ever done in my life was to come home and tell my babies that their daddy wasn't coming home," said Reed Hickson's wife Gina

  • For many Haitian migrants, journey to Texas started online

    For the final leg of his journey from Chile to the United States, Haitian migrant Fabricio Jean followed detailed instructions sent to him via WhatsApp from his brother in New Jersey who had recently taken the route to the Texas border. What Jean didn’t expect was to find thousands of Haitian migrants like himself crossing at the same remote spot. A confluence of factors caused the sudden sharp increase at the Texas town of about 35,000 residents.

  • Novavax applies to WHO for emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccine

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India have applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to ship to many poorer countries, the company said on Thursday. Novavax has been prioritizing regulatory submissions to low- and middle-income countries after falling behind in the race for authorization in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents. A WHO listing would allow Novavax to ship to multiple developing nations that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions.

  • Peru to cremate body of Shining Path founder and dispose of his ashes

    Peruvian authorities on Thursday said they had decided to cremate the body of Abimael Guzman, the founder of the Shining Path rebel group that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and 1990s, and spread his ashes in an undisclosed location. The cremation would end over a week of controversy over what to do with the body of one of Peru's most reviled figures. Guzman died in prison on Sept. 11 at the age of 86 from an infection while serving a life sentence for terrorism.

  • 'I Just Cry All the Time': Non-COVID Patients Despair Over Delayed Care

    In chronic pain, Mary O’Donnell can’t get around much. At most, she manages to walk for a short time in her kitchen or garden before she has to sit down. “It’s just frustrating at this point,” said O’Donnell, 80, who lives in Aloha, Oregon. “I’m really depressed.” She had been preparing for back surgery scheduled for Aug. 31, hoping the five-hour procedure would allow her to be more active. But a day before the operation, at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center, she learned it had been canceled.

  • The Blue Box is betting on the future of at-home breast cancer tests

    You can take a pregnancy test or colon cancer test from your bathroom, or, these days, a COVID-19 test from the comfort of your living room. You might one day be able to get a breast cancer screening at home, too, if you have a urine sample and an artificial nose. The company, founded by Judit Giró Benet while pursuing her Master’s at the University of California Irvine, is developing an at-home handheld device designed to screen urine samples for breast cancer.

  • OraSure Secures $13.6M BARDA Funding For InteliSwab COVID-19 Test 510(k) Clearance and CLIA Waiver

    The Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) will provide up to .6 million in funding to OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR). The fund is related to obtain 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver for OraSure's InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test from the FDA. Related Content: OraSure Secures 5M Contract For OTC COVID-19 Tests. InteliSwab is a simple test that uses an integrated swab to self-collect a sample from the lower nostrils. The resul