4Front Ventures and Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Reach Agreement

Settlement Clears Way for Company to Seek Final Adult-Use Licensure

PHOENIX, Ariz., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company") announced that it has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to resolve all legacy regulatory issues related to its acquired Georgetown Mission facility.

4Front Logo (CNW Group/4Front) More

"Once the Company understood the violations, we worked quickly to correct them and have implemented procedures to prevent them from happening again," said Leo Gontmakher, CEO, 4Front Ventures. "We are happy to be through the process and appreciate the CCC's diligence. Patients were protected and no one was harmed."

Mr. Gontmakher continued, "We thank the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for working together with us on resolving all outstanding issues. We have a common goal of putting the health and safety of Massachusetts patients first and we are excited to move forward to the final steps of the process to open for adult-use customers."

To be added to the email distribution list, please email 4FrontIR@kcsa.com with "4Front" in the subject.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear, Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, 4Front has operations in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan and Washington state. From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front's team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front's website www.4frontventures.com.

This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures' periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.