4K TV Black Friday Deals 2020: Early 65 Inch, 55 Inch & More HDR 4K Smart TV Sales Identified by Deal Tomato

Save on 4K TV deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with all the latest Samsung, LG, TCL, Sharp & more offers



Black Friday researchers at Deal Tomato have revealed the best early LG, Samsung, Sharp, TCL & more 4K TV deals for Black Friday, including the best savings on 85, 75, 65, 55, 50, 48 & 43 inch TVs. Explore the best deals using the links below.

Best 4K TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view thousands more live discounts at the moment. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Story continues

Nearly all new televisions on the market have 4K resolution, regardless if they are 55 inch, 65 inch or any other size. For a smart TV suitable for streaming, the LG C9 OLED is a top pick. The Samsung Q80R is an HDR TV with deeper blacks in dark rooms. A Sharp TV provides Roku streaming, however.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)





