$4M grant helps preserve lesser-known Civil War battlefield

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The National Park Service announced Tuesday that it has awarded the largest single grant in the history of its American Battlefield Protection Program to help preserve one of the nation's lesser-known Civil War battlefields.

The $4.6 million grant will be used to purchase and preserve 250 acres (100 hectares) of the Williamsburg Battlefield in York County, Virginia, which has sat on private land outside the city and former colonial capital.

The battle was part of what's known as the Peninsula Campaign of 1862, when Union forces tried to capture Richmond from the southeast.

Fighting began after enslaved Americans provided vital intelligence to the Union Army about unoccupied Confederate entrenchments. There were 72,000 troops engaged in the battle, which ended with 3,800 killed, wounded or captured, said Jim Campi, chief policy and communications officer with the American Battlefield Trust.

The nonprofit is partnering with Virginia’s Departments of Conservation and Recreation and Historic Resources to preserve the battlefield.

“It was fought in the mud and rain —- it was a messy struggle,” Campi said.

Campi added that the Peninsula Campaign was an opportunity for Union forces to “catch and swallow a considerable amount of the retreating Confederate Army.”

“The fact that the Confederates were ultimately able to hold the Union Army off at Williamsburg and continue their retreat towards Richmond was important,” Campi said. “If (the Confederates) had failed to do that, the war would have been considerably shortened.”

From the 1690s to the mid 1800s, a series of owners operated the land as a plantation that used the labor of enslaved Americans. In its news release, the National Park Service said that archaeological investigations will “expand and enrich our understanding of the people — enslaved and free —who toiled on this land.”

Campi said that other parts of the battlefield are already protected. But he said the purchase of the additional land preserves a key part of the battlefield that will help tell its story.

“This is one of those sites that has really just been forgotten,” Campi said. “But it definitely played an important role in preventing the Union capture of Richmond in 1862. And there are some fascinating stories related to it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As It Were: Morgan's path with Confederacy included escape from Ohio penitentiary

    Bent slightly in stature, balding steadily and a bit on the heavy side, Gen. John Hunt Morgan was not all that impressive to the casual viewer.

  • Patriots' Matt Judon passionately rips mac and cheese as Thanksgiving dish

    Don't you dare serve New England Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon mac and cheese on Thanksgiving, or ever for that matter.

  • Fauci says vast majority of vaccinated Americans should get a COVID-19 booster

    Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday the vast majority of Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should receive a booster shot, and that an additional dose could eventually become the country's standard for determining who is fully vaccinated. Fauci and other disease experts have said they expect that COVID-19 will transition this spring from a pandemic phase in the United States to an endemic disease, meaning that the virus will continue to circulate at a lower level, causing smaller, less disruptive but still significant outbreaks in the coming years. But some are expressing new concern over a rise in U.S. infections in recent weeks, a trend that is likely to accelerate as more Americans travel and gather for U.S. Thanksgiving this week and other upcoming holidays.

  • In closing arguments, defense lawyers try to blame Ahmaud Arbery for his own death

    During closing arguments Monday in the trial of three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbrey, an African American shot in 2020 while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia, lawyers for the defendants each employed different strategies to try to show that the killing of the unarmed 25-year-old was justified.

  • ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump

    Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • Oklahoma GOP Head: RNC Chair ‘Must Resign’ For LGBTQ Support

    REUTERSThe head of the Oklahoma Republican Party on Tuesday called on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after she expressed the party’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community at a gala earlier this month.In a 1,100-word fundraising email headed “RNC Chair MUST Change Course or RESIGN,” OKGOP chair John Bennett said McDaniel “must resign” if “she cannot or will not stand for who we say we are.”“The OKGOP will not cooperate with this decision and, as your Chairman, I as

  • Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order targeting commercial truck driver shortage

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order addressing an ongoing shortage of licensed commercial truck drivers amid supply chain slowdown.

  • Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. "Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

  • China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

    U.S. Navy ships routinely transit the Taiwan Strait, which lies in international waters and is a main conduit between the South China Sea and northern waters used by China, Japan, South Korea and others.

  • Fox News Anchor Reluctantly Reveals ‘Concerns’ Over Tucker’s ‘False Flag’ Special

    Alex WongFox News chief political anchor Bret Baier squirmed on Monday when colleague Brian Kilmeade pressed him over reports that he was bothered by Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy-laden Jan. 6 “documentary,” eventually conceding that there were indeed “concerns” within the network over the unhinged special.During an appearance on Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio program, first flagged by Mediaite, Baier was asked to weigh in on the recent resignations of longtime Fox News contributors Jonah Goldberg and

  • The Chinese government might be releasing videos to reassure the world that Peng Shuai is alive and well, but her presence on the country's social media has been scrubbed clean

    Mentions of Peng — who accused a top Chinese official of sexually assaulting her — appear to have been scrubbed from China's social media platform Weibo.

  • Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies

    There was no evidence of widespread fraud. "You know that," Margaret Brennan told the senator.

  • Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

    Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India's third-highest honor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials looking on at the ceremony in New Delhi. According to India, Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane during aerial combat with Pakistan's air force in February 2019, showing “conspicuous courage” and an exceptional sense of duty, the award reads.

  • What Vladimir Putin Is Up To in Ukraine

    In recent weeks, Russia has advanced more than 100,000 soldiers to its border with Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesperson says Russia poses no threat to anyone, but its 2014 invasion of Crimea and its ongoing material support for separatist rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region (along with related denials of the same) have European and U.S. officials on alert. E.U. chief Ursula von der Leyen insists the E.U. and U.S. “fully support the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” and together they’re publicly discussing retaliatory steps, mainly sanctions, if Russia crosses the border.

  • California, let’s give thanks to Virginia, Arizona, Iowa and — last but never least — Texas

    Don’t lose your cool if out-of-state relatives try to bait you at holiday dinner, writes columnist Joe Mathews. | OPINION