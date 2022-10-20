4th and 5th abductions, armed robberies reported near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Police are now investigating two more abductions and armed robberies near Wrigley Field after three separate but similar incidents reportedly occurred over the weekend.

A community alert Wednesday night informed residents of the 19th District of two abductions and robberies that occurred in the 3600 block of North Clark Street and in the 1100 block of West Addison Street in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The first abduction happened Saturday in the 3500 block of North Clark Street shortly after midnight, police said. Two other abductions were also reported in a community alert Monday. They happened around midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of North Clark Street and the 1100 block of West Addison Street.

In all five cases, two to three men forced the victims into a vehicle — reported to be a gray sedan in the second and third robberies — after approaching them from behind and taking out a gun. The gunmen then drive around the area with the person and drop them off unharmed after taking their cellphones and wallets.

Police have described the suspects as two to three men, about 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, between 25 and 30 years of age and armed with a black handgun.

In the community alert sent Wednesday, police asked residents to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 with any information about suspicious people and vehicles including license plate information.

____