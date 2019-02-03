On 4th anniversary of deadly Valhalla Metro-North crash, third rail is focus of litigation

The following account includes excerpts from National Transportation Safety Board interviews with passengers in the lead car of Metro-North Train 659, which collided with a Mercedes SUV at a Valhalla grade crossing on Feb. 3, 2015, killing five passengers and the driver of the SUV. Passenger names were redacted from the NTSB reports.

Forty-five minutes into the trip north, the 20 passengers in the lead car of Metro-North Train 659 were filling the time doing what commuters do — checking email, listening to music, knitting, reading the New York Times, dozing off.

It was around 6:26 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2015. A winter storm left a deep bank of snow beside the rails of the Harlem Line in the Westchester County hamlet of Valhalla.

Few on board seemed to notice when Steven Smalls, in just his ninth month as an engineer, blasted his horn and hit the brakes, dropping his speed down to 51 mph, when he spotted a 2011 Mercedes SUV stuck on the tracks less than a football field’s distance away at the Commerce Street crossing.

Seconds later, the eight-car train slammed into the SUV driven by Ellen Brody, a 49-year-old mother of three from Edgemont who, for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, moved forward on the tracks after getting out to inspect a crossing gate that had come down on the rear of the car.

Some described it as a bomb going off, others a bang or a soft thud. Everyone on board the train was still alive.

For the moment.

But as the train moved Brody’s SUV some 250 feet to the north, the electrified third rail on the west side of the track detached, piercing the fuel tank in Brody’s SUV before cutting into the lead railcar.

“And it went on for a really long, long time and it just got worse and worse,” one passenger told investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board on Feb. 11, 2015. “As the train went on you just heard more of the metal against metal. And all the seats seemed to be like collapsing…It was just a horrible noise and it just kept getting closer and closer to where I was sitting.”

The train and SUV traveled another 415 feet together before coming to a stop.

The passenger was tossed against a window. He soon noticed the third rail had gone right through the seat where he’d been sitting moments before.

“I was thinking it was sort of like a can opener, like, cutting us open,” another passenger told the NTSB. “But instead of just popping up and cutting and moving on, it kind of kept growing and filling back up and raising up, if you will.”

Four years after the deadliest accident in Metro-North’s history, the design of the third rail has become a central focus of lawsuits filed by the estates of those who died aboard Train 659, an investigation by The Journal News/lohud.com has found.

The debate comes down to this.

Why did the third rail function like a killing spear, taking the lives of everyone in its direct path and sparking a fire that consumed the lead car?

A faulty third rail?

Lawyers for the estates of those who died say were it not for Metro-North’s faulty design of the third rail, everyone in the lead car would have survived and nine others wouldn’t have been injured. The remaining 625 passengers, riding in the seven cars behind the lead, were not injured.

“But for the dangerous design of the third rail, NO ONE INSIDE THE TRAIN would have gotten hurt, NOT EVEN A SCRATCH,” attorney Natascia Ayers wrote in court papers filed in State Supreme Court in Westchester in April.

Killed were Walter Liedtke, 69, and Eric Vandercar, 53, both of Bedford Hills; Aditya Tomar, 41, of Danbury, Conn., Robert Dirks, 36, of Chappaqua and Joseph Nadol, 42 of Ossining.

From top left, Ellen Brody, Walter Liedtke, Eric Vandercar, More

Metro-North attorney Philip DiBerardino said Ayers' claim about the third rail design is off the mark.