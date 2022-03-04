4th Circuit appeals court upholds death sentence of man who killed Greenville trooper

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a state Highway Patrol trooper in Greenville in 2000.

John Richard Wood appealed his conviction in October 2021 and the U.S. Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Wednesday, affirming the state court's original conviction and death sentence.

Wood was sentenced to death for the murder of an on-duty officer in December 2000 — Trooper Eric Nicholson.

Nicholson attempted to stop Wood for riding a moped on I-85. Wood didn't stop, and instead lead Nicholson off the interstate, at which point Nicholson used his car to block the moped from continuing forward.

Wood then drew a gun and shot Nicholson five times, killing him.

Wood was indicted for murder and the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and was found guilty on both counts in February 2002. He is currently one of 35 inmates on death row in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

This is the second time Wood has appealed the conviction, claiming that his lawyers, John Mauldin, James Bannister and Rodney Richey, had not represented him properly in the initial 2002 trial.

During the sentencing phase of the case, attorneys questioned Jimmy Sligh, an SCDC employee. Sligh spoke about the difference between life in prison without parole and the death penalty, according to the U.S. Court of Appeal's opinion.

Sligh described prison as being "like a mini city," where prisoners in the general population showing good behavior have access to many privileges, such as work programs, full-contact family visits and freedom of movement around their cell blocks. Death row prisoners, however, are on 23-hour lockdown and do not have access to those privileges. Wood's counsel did not object to Sligh's testimony, the U.S. Court of Appeals opinion states.

In his appeal, Wood argues that without Sligh's testimony, the jury would have come to a different decision.

The U.S. Court of Appeals heard the case on Oct. 29, 2021, but affirmed the lower court's decision that Sligh's testimony did not make a significant difference when compared to the other facts of the case.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Court upholds death sentence for man who killed Greenville trooper