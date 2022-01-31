4th Consecutive 100% For Blackstone on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Blackstone

Blackstone has achieved a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBT+ Equality” for the fourth year in a row. The HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index was launched in 2002 and has since become a recognized benchmarking tool for U.S. businesses in the field of LGBT+ equality in the workplace. We are committed to building a welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBT+ employees through our LGBT+ affinity network, OUT Blackstone. In 2020, OUT Blackstone joined Out Leadership, the oldest and largest coalition of global companies working to improve LGBT+ equality in the world. We are so proud of the progress we have made since we launched OUT Blackstone in 2015, though it’s important to remember that there is always more to be done. We hope that you visit the HRC’s website to learn more about its work on behalf of the LGBT+ community.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $881 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Blackstone on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/4th-consecutive-100-for-blackstone-on-the-human-rights-campaigns-corporate-equality-index-178232150