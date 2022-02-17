4th defendant takes plea deal in Lawrence County murder case

Feb. 17—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A fourth defendant has accepted a plea offer in the abduction and slaying of Sarah Pasco and wounding of a second woman two years ago at a property near Miller.

Kimberly K. Henderson, 48, of Republic, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree robbery in a plea agreement dismissing the murder and assault charges she had been facing and calling for a 25-year prison term.

Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea deal and assessed Henderson the agreed-upon length of sentence. She will have to serve 85% of the term before becoming eligible for parole.

Nine defendants in all were indicted by a local grand jury on first-degree murder charges in the Aug. 16, 2020, slaying of Pasco, 27, and wounding of a second woman from the Aurora area.

The two women were abducted in Stotts City at gunpoint by Gary W. Hunter Jr., 25, of Mount Vernon, and forced to drive to the residence of defendant Christina N. Knapp, 39, of Stotts City, where they were ordered to begin digging what they were told would be their graves.

They subsequently were ordered into the trunk of a car and driven to the property near Miller where they were forced down into an abandoned well and shot from above.

Investigators believe a relatively small heroin transaction between Hunter and Pasco may have played a role in what happened to the victims, although that remains uncertain. Don Trotter, the Lawrence County prosecutor, recently told the Globe that investigators are certain that Pasco and the other woman went to the pavilion in Stotts City to meet Hunter there and that they, in fact, lured him to the location.

But Hunter turned the tables on them by abducting the two at gunpoint, the prosecutor said.

Trotter filed notices of an intent to seek the death penalty on five of the defendants, including Hunter, who is believed to have fired the shot that killed Pasco.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the second woman, who survived by using Pasco's body for cover as a second alleged shooter, Steven Calverley, 31, of Republic, fired the remaining rounds in the murder weapon down into the well.

Hunter and Diona L. Parks, 28, of Mount Vernon, accepted plea deals Jan. 25, allowing them to plead down to a reduced count of second-degree murder and kidnapping. They were sentenced to consecutive terms of 30 and 10 years in Hunter's case and 30 and five years in Parks' case.

Parks also had been facing a possible death penalty in the case.

Knapp, whose murder charge was reduced to second-degree in the months after the initial indictments, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping in a plea deal dismissing the murder count. She was assessed consecutive terms totaling 25 years.

Knapp assisted Hunter in his terrorizing of the victims by retrieving an AR/AK-style firearm for him from a vehicle at her residence, which he discharged into the unnamed victim's truck to force his two captives to get out of the vehicle and start digging their graves at Knapp's residence.

Henderson, like Knapp, was not one of the five who were facing the death penalty, although she was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that she was at Knapp's residence when the women were brought there by Hunter. The document stated that she at one point picked up the keys to the surviving victim's truck and put them in Hunter's pocket, advising him that he would need them.

Henderson's son, Andrew J. Cypret, 28, of Billings, is one of the others on whom death penalty notices were filed. He is accused of standing guard over the two women with the AR/AK-style weapon as they dug the grave at Knapp's place and of driving them to the property near Miller in the trunk of a car. His first-degree murder charges remain pending.

Calverley and Lyle B. DeLong, 24, of Mount Vernon, still face the possibility of the death penalty, although Trotter has indicated that the state has reached a plea agreement with Delong. He was set to plead guilty Feb. 4 in Greene County Circuit Court, but the plea hearing had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather and its impact on the availability of a judge.

Another defendant, Frankie J. Sheridan Jr., 28, of Aurora, also has agreed to plead guilty and to testify for the state in exchange for being placed on probation after serving 18 months in jail. Trotter has described Sheridan's role in the crime as "more limited" than the others and more problematic for the prosecution to prove at trial.

The case against defendant Siera L. Dunham, of Mount Vernon, has been moved to Jasper County on a change of venue.