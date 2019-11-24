These 4th graders do their best to honor the flag, struggle to understand impeachment

INDIANAPOLIS – There are rules about how the American flag can be displayed. A big one is that it can’t be up all night unless it’s properly lit. So, unless you have spotlights, the flag has to come down.

Poston Road Elementary School in Martinsville, Indiana, has a group of kids just for that. The group is made up of four students in Mrs. Mappes’ fourth grade class. Their official title is Flag Kids, but Tristen Stennett calls their group the Flagkeezies. According to Tristen, “keezies” sounds a lot like “kids.” Get it?

As the country girded itself for another round of impeachment hearings, the Flagkeezies headed out to the flagpole. It was Monday, the last day this group would be in charge of the flags, because Flagkeezies operate under term limits. They switch off every nine weeks.

Just before 9 a.m., all but one carried something outside. It’s usually Cierra Mobley who ended up empty-handed. Tristen carried the American flag and the Indiana state flag, Nathin Plummer carried a blue plastic chair, and LiliAnna Spilker carried the Spanish flag.

The fourth graders at Poston Road Elementary School in Martinsville, Indiana, are tasked with putting up and taking down the U.S. flag each day.

The school recently implemented a Spanish program, and the kids love that they included the Spanish flag. There was one for Argentina, but it got torn up on accident, and they don’t have a new one right now.

Nathin set the blue chair in the mulch next to the wall of the school. LiliAnna climbed up and placed the Spanish flag and its pole in the holster screwed into the brick. It happened so quickly, you wouldn’t think a 9-year-old did it.

LiliAnna then joined Tristen, Nathin and Cierra at the flagpole, where the kids were already hooking up the American flag.

As they started to hoist the American flag up to make room for the Indiana flag, the corner of the American flag brushed the ground. Major rule violation. It didn’t really matter. The kids believe the five-second rule applies to the flag.

The whole thing took less than five minutes. It was foggy and cold, so they went back inside.

“That was the best we did it,” LiliAnna said.

Impeachment is an 'energy spirit'

The morning announcements crackled on. The kids hopped to their feet, hands over hearts. They pledged allegiance. They stood for a moment of silence.

Across the county, adults were preoccupied with whistleblowing and extortion and quid pro quo. That same morning, an ABC News-Ipsos poll was released stating a majority of American citizens believe President Donald Trump’s actions in regard to Ukraine warrant impeachment.

The Flagkeezies don’t know much about what has been going on in Washington. To them, President Trump is the “wall builder.” Tristen said he doesn’t mind the idea of the wall, as long as it’s being made with lemonade.

The 4th grade students at Poston Road Elementary School in Martinsville, IN., prepare to hoist the U.S. flag.

They were in agreement that extortion means that you’re confident, amazing and respectful.

They weren't clear on what impeachment meant. They all stood and went to the wall where large words were spelled out in paper letters, trying to find the word “impeachment” surrounded by words like “energy” and “compliment.”