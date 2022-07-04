4th of July appliance deals on Samsung, KitchenAid, LG and more—shop the savings today

Save on KitchenAid, Breville, Samsung and more with these epic 4th of July appliance deals.

If you're looking for the best 4th of July appliance deals, you've to the right place. Whether you're eager to revamp your kitchen, shopping for a new grill or are in serious need of a laundry room upgrade, we have all the best sales you can still shop today, July 4.

There are plenty of great options to shop for the holiday at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon, including up to 35% off appliances at Sears, 30% off GE appliances at Wayfair and more.

The best 4th of July deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July kitchen and appliance deals you can shop right now, including one of the best chef's knives we've ever tested and one of the best espresso machines we've ever tried.

The best 4th of July kitchen deals

From microwaves to knives to everything in between, here are the best 4th of July kitchen deals we could track down. Shop markdowns on espresso makers from Breville, KitchenAid mixers, Staub cookware and more.

Get great markdowns on air fryers and other kitchen staples for 4th of July this year.

The best 4th of July appliance deals

In terms of 4th of July appliance deals, you can save on ranges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and more from top brands like Samsung, LG and Maytag.

Save big on washers, dryers and refrigerators with today's best 4th of July appliance deals.

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When did 4th of July 2022 sales start?

While we saw some impressive 4th of July sales drop in the days leading up to 4th of July proper, there are tons of holiday deals going on right now through tonight, July 4. For instance, you can shop 4th of July sales today at Nectar, Macy's and Walmart.

What are the best 4th of July 2022 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the year, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Target and so much more. You'll also find huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of Anthropologie, lululemon and Macy's. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories today, July 4.

Where should I shop this 4th of July 2022?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop-shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved retailers—like Saatva and Madewell—are also offering impressive price cuts.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July appliance sales 2022: Deals at Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's