4th man arrested in shooting death of teen in Machias

Dec. 3—A fourth man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with last month's slaying of a 17-year-old in Machias.

Jorge Pagan-Sanchez, 41, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Guerrero, 17, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 on High Street in Machias. His body was found hours later when a woman who lived nearby saw his body on a lawn as she was leaving her home.

Moss described Guerrero's death as "drug related."

Pagan-Sanchez's arrest was the fourth in connection with Guerrero's killing. On Nov. 19, Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested at his home and charged with felony murder.

That was followed later on that same day by the arrests of 21-year-old Juan Ortiz of Concord, New Hampshire, and 30-year-old Emanuel Ramos of Roxbury, Massachusetts, in Fort Worth, Texas. Both men have been charged with felony murder.

The death remains under investigation.