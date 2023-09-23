4th man charged after Cobb County home invasion left 19-year-old dead

Four men are facing murder charges in Cobb County after Acworth police say they are responsible for a home invasion that turned deadly earlier this year.

Officers were called to the Walden Ridge Apartment Homes in May where they found Aiden Shaw, 19, dead.

In the days after, police identified two suspects, Jaiden Colon-Crawford, 20, and David Travis, 18.

Colon-Crawford was quickly arrested. Travis was located and arrested just over a month later.

A few days after Travis was arrested, investigators identified Cibias Vieira, 22, as a third suspect and took him into custody as well.

A fourth suspect, 25-year-old Rodney Jacob Sanders, was arrested on Friday night.

All four men are being charged with murder during the commission of a felony, burglary and two counts of aggravated assault and being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Colon-Crawford, Travis and Vieira are facing additional gun possession charges.

Police say the door to Shaw’s apartments was riddled with bullet holes, so they collected it as evidence and boarded up the apartment.

In the days after his murder, Easton Perkins removed the screws from the board, broke into the apartment and stole Shaw’s belongings.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, but has not been charged in Shaw’s death.

