4th man charged in Daytona drug rip-off that left young woman dead gets life in prison

The "set-up" man in a drug rip-off that ended in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Daytona Beach woman will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Armonta Waters, who will turn 24 on Nov. 22, arranged a deal to buy marijuana from a man in Daytona Beach, according to prosecutors. But the actual plan was to rob the dealer, a prosecutor said.

A jury Thursday found Waters guilty as charged of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm. Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano sentenced Waters to two consecutive life terms in prison.

Waters and three other men traveled from Georgia on Sept. 18, 2020, to rob Kevin Berry, who was dealing marijuana out of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, Rachael Gasparini, at the Eagle Point Apartments, 468 Brentwood Drive in Daytona Beach.

Waters had been to Berry’s apartment about seven times before and Berry was familiar with him, Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas said.

Waters planned to rob Berry of marijuana and asked to use the bathroom as part of the plan to check out the apartment, said Thomas, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant State Attorney Sandy Desrosiers.

Rachael Gasparini was shot at her Daytona Beach apartment complex on Sept. 18, 2020. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Jaquez Head was the "muscle" in the Georgia crew and tried to overpower Berry. But Head got in a struggle with Berry who fought back.

Jordan Graham was the "triggerman" who was armed with a pistol and shot and killed Gasparini during the robbery.

Kimba Kimble was the get-away driver and was waiting in the car outside.

As Berry struggled with Head, Berry yelled for his gun. Gasparini walked out of the bedroom. She did not have a gun. But Graham shot her.

The three men then fled the apartment and jumped in the get-away car. Berry grabbed his AR-15 rifle, ran outside and fired multiple rounds at the car. Berry hit the car, but no passengers.

Graham, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm with discharge and robbery with a firearm as part of a plea deal. Graham was sentenced in April to 35 years in state prison concurrent on each charge. Graham must serve a minimum of 20 years and will receive credit for 834 days' time served.

Prosecutors had offered Head, 24, a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 25 years. Head turned it down, went to trial and was convicted of first-degree felony murder which carried a mandatory life in prison. At the time of the fatal shooting, Head was already on probation for another armed robbery.

Kimble, 25, was charged with third-degree felony murder with a firearm. Kimble did not enter the apartment; he remained in the car. His case is still open.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 4th man sentenced to life in Daytona Beach killing of young woman