4th man pleads guilty to Sutersville shooting, agrees to cooperate with possible murder probe

Sep. 13—An Allegheny County man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault, burglary and robbery charges and agreed to cooperate with a police investigation into the disappearance of a woman who has not been seen since two people were shot in Sutersville during a drug-related robbery three years ago.

Dylan John Vasko, 23, of Elizabeth, was the fourth and final member of the group charged in connection with the Nov. 16, 2018, robbery that left one adult and a 17-year-old boy wounded.

As a condition of the plea bargain approved by Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani, Vasko was sentenced to serve one year, less a day, to two years, less a day in jail, and eight years on probation. Two attempted homicide counts were dismissed as part of Vasko's plea deal.

In return for his plea, Vasko, who has been in jail since his arrest in February 2019, will be released from custody after he is interviewed by state police investigators in connection with the disappearance of 24-year-old Jessica Goldsworthy of Elizabeth.

Police said Goldsworthy was with Vasko and four other men when they drove to Sutersville to rob a known drug dealer. According to court records, Goldsworthy remained in the vehicle with one of the men as Vasko and two others jumped a male teen and another man as they walked inside a Butterfly Lane home.

A bullet grazed the resident's head, and the juvenile was hit in the left leg and abdomen, according to court records.

Goldsworthy has not been seen since. Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said Goldsworthy's disappearance is suspected to be a result of foul play and is being investigated as a murder.

"The investigation is progressing," Barr said on Monday. "There are multiple sites police are checking in multiple areas."

Vasko and two other men, Chad Wolfe, 36, who was listed as homeless, and Chad William Everett, 28, of Glassport, pleaded guilty this summer to assault, robbery and burglary charges and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Story continues

The fourth man, Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 29, of Jeannette, pleaded guilty in July to four counts of aggravated assault, two robbery charges and single burglary and conspiracy offenses and was sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison. Brown did not agree to cooperate with investigators and through his lawyer denied having any information about Goldsworthy's disappearance.

Everett pleaded guilty to similar offenses and was ordered to serve a 3- to 10-year prison sentence. Wolfe, who police said was the group's driver, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was ordered to serve one year, less a day, to two years, less a day, in jail and seven years on probation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .