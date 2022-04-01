4th offense DUI nets $3,000 fine, 8-year loss of driving privileges

Mar. 31—A woman charged with fourth offense driving under the influence, a second DUI was sentenced to a split 6-year sentence and loss of driving privileges for eight years after pleading in Criminal Court.

Andrea Lee Cagle-Cravens, 55, pled guilty to an information earlier this month charging a domestic assault in addition to the two DUI offenses.

She received a six-year sentence with 30 days to be served in jail, an additional 20 days in recovery treatment after a probation violation sentence is served.

In addition, Cravens was fined $3,000, is to pay clerk's fee and is banned from contact with the person in the misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

The sentence is to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender with credit for 50 days already served in jail.

The charges stem from arrests on Sept. 25, 2020, March 29, 2021 and Aug. 17, 2021. The September 2020 arrest resulted in the fourth offense DUI charge and stems from an Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigation into a crash.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com