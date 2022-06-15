4th person arrested in connection with abduction of 9-month-old in Buckeye

A total of four suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 9-month-old boy in Buckeye last week. The final suspect was arrested on Tuesday, Buckeye police said.

She was identified by police as 39-year-old Michelle Anaya and was arrested Tuesday afternoon outside of her Tolleson home.

Raylon Tucker was taken from the home in Buckeye where he lives with his father on Friday, prompting an Amber Alert.

According to Buckeye police, the four suspects broke into the home near Baseline and Miller roads in Buckeye at about 12:30 a.m. and took the child. They threatened the residents with a gun, assaulted them and then left with the baby, police said.

The child was found on Friday, the same day police said he was abducted by his 19-year-old mother Jessica Jones Angulo. The baby's father has an ongoing custody dispute with Angulo, police said.

Angulo was arrested along with her brother Exzavior Jones, 19.

Jessica Howard Davila, 36, was the arrested earlier on Friday after she was found with the vehicle police suspect was used to abduct the infant, according to police.

