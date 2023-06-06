4th person arrested in shooting at New Hampshire graduation party

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a graduation party in New Hampshire that left four people wounded last month, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kekoa Bissonnette, 19, of Southbridge, Massachusetts, is facing charges including four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a large gathering near Ahern and O’Malley streets on May 13 learned two men in hooded sweatshirts had opened fire on the crowd, hitting and injuring a total of four people, police said.

A subsequent investigation, including the review of surveillance cameras, helped identify Bissonnette as a suspect in the shooting.

Emmanuel Sayle, 21, Trenton Liggins, 22, and Griffin O’Neil, 20, all of Manchester, were previously arrested on reckless conduct and firearm charges.

“I want to commend our detectives for their dedication and hard work,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “In three weeks, they identified and arrested four young men believed to be a serious danger to our citizens. This is evidence of the Manchester Police Department’s strong commitment to reducing gun violence and keeping our city safe. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

All of the victims who were struck by the gunfire suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

