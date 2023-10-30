4th suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man in North Palm Springs

An 18-year-old Palm Desert man has been arrested in the May shooting death of a man in North Palm Springs, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, Conner Turley was arrested at a home in Palm Desert.

Jeremy Abshear, 48, was shot and killed May 16 in the 6400 block of 16th Avenue in North Palm Springs, which is in an area of desert spotted with windmills south of the Sentinel Energy Center power station. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark and Cody Barneck, a 66-year-old father and his 33-year-old son, and 19-year-old Aisa Bailey were arrested and charged with murder in May. Court records show Bailey and the Barnecks have pleaded not guilty.

Turley was arrested at a home in the 74200 block of Turley Street in central Palm Desert. The sheriff's department did not say whether he lived there.

Because he was a juvenile at the time of the case, he was booked into juvenile hall in Indio.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Fourth suspect arrested in North Palm Springs killing