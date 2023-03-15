4th teen arrested on murder charges after deadly ‘Sweet 16′ shooting in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made a fourth arrest in a shooting at a Sweet 16 party that left two teens dead and seven more injured.

The shooting happened on March 4, when over 100 teenagers were at a party on Talkeetna Road and someone opened fire.

Ajanaye Hill,14, and Samuel Moon,15, who were both innocent bystanders, were killed. Deputies said seven other teens were injured.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a video of three teenagers being taken into custody. They were identified as Chance Terrell McDowell, 17, Timothy Coleman Jr., 18, and Chase Terrence McDowell, 17.

Kingston Cottom, 17, was arrested on Wednesday. Deputies released a second video showing Cottman being walked into the sheriff’s office in handcuffs.

All four are charged with two counts of malice murder, nine counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of aggravated battery. Other charges are pending including participation in gang activity.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with one of the victim’s parents on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. after she got the news about the suspects being arrested.

“I was expecting a call before the end of the week because I had been praying that they had some type of news or something for my daughter’s death,” said Chanell White, the mother of 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill. “I was happy but I also was sad because it’s not going to bring her back.”

The families of both teens have set up GoFundMe accounts for Hill and Moon.

Officials say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

