4th teen involved in Airway Road fatal crash charged

May 14—The teen who survived the crash on Airway Road in Riverside this week that killed three others has been charged with aggravated robbery stemming from the attempted carjacking, Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said.

Three teenage boys were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night after an attempted carjacking that included gunfire in Riverside. The fourth teen was arrested by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base security forces and then taken to a local hospital.

Sturgeon said at least three of the teens were Dayton residents. One originally is from Dayton but resides in Indianapolis.

The teens killed were identified Thursday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger as Ja'Sean Davis, 15, Da'Real Wilson, 14, and Ronald White, 16. The surviving teen, who was charged, has not yet been identified.

"The case is still very much under investigation and will be for the next week or two," Sturgeon said.

He said police are investigating both the carjacking and the cause of the fatal crash.

Once the investigation is completed, Sturgeon said the entire case will be presented to the prosecutor's office for review.

At about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury crash reported at Airway Road and Hickam Drive. When officers arrived, they found two boys ejected from a vehicle. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riverside police. A third teen was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries.

An investigation into the crash revealed the incident began in the Auto Zone parking lot at the Airway Shopping Center, according to police.

The boys reportedly attempted to steal a 2008 Mazda from a 33-year-old Dayton man, police reported. The man did not comply, according to the police statement, and the teens fled in another vehicle, a 2005 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen out of Dayton on Tuesday, toward Airway Road.

The man followed the boys, trying to get the Cherokee's license plate. People in the car shot at the Dayton man, but he was not hit, according to police.

The two vehicles eventually crashed, and the vehicle the boys were in hit a tree.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.