4th teen killed in south Fort Worth quadruple homicide ID’d; victims 17 to 19 years old

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified Marc DeWayne Boyd Jr., 17, as the fourth person killed in the quadruple homicide shooting in south Fort Worth on Friday night.

Boyd was one of the four young men — all between 17 and 19 years old — inside a sport utility vehicle in the 1200 block of Jessamine Street when people in the SUV opened fire, killing everyone, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the case as a possible attempted robbery involving drugs.

Boyd died at the scene along with Ricky Craddock, 19, and Jaizson Nash, 17, who were identified by the medical examiner’s office on Monday.

The fourth teen, also identified Monday, was a 17-year-old who police said was responsible for a May shooting outside Varsity Tavern nightclub in the West 7th entertainment district.

Amari’yon Cravin, 17, accused of shooting two people outside the nightclub on Norwood Street around 1:30 a.m. May 8, died at a hospital after Friday’s shooting, according to police.

After Cravin fired shots into a crowd at Varsity Tavern, he fled on foot, police have said. Two people were shot and survived. A third person was also injured in a way police did not describe. The victims were a man and two women in their 20s, police said.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson has said the Norwood Street shooting occurred during an argument between two people on a sidewalk and the victims who were shot were bystanders.

Fort Worth police have been searching for one person who left the scene of Friday’s deadly shooting in the Morningside neighborhood. A neighbor’s security video viewed by the Star-Telegram showed a gray Dodge Challenger waiting at the scene for about 15 minutes before a second vehicle — the SUV — pulled up behind it. In the video, a passenger gets out of the Challenger and enters the SUV. Shortly afterward, shooting starts inside the SUV, killing everyone inside.

The driver of the Challenger gets out and looks at the SUV behind him before getting back in his car and driving down the street, the video shows. Then the driver turns around and pulls up next to the SUV. He stops next to it, then drives away before returning one more time and leaving the area.

Witnesses in the neighborhood told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired in rapid succession and heard screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.

The blue SUV in which the victims were found was parked on the street near a home and had visible bullet holes in the front and rear windshields. Police said they recovered multiple guns that were fired in the shooting.

There have been 88 homicides in Fort Worth this year, as of Monday. At that time last year, there had been 89 criminal killings in the city, according to the police department.