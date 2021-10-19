4th threat against a Kansas City area school this month leads to police investigation

Authorities are investigating the fourth threat made against a Kansas City area school this month. So far, two of the threats have resulted in police taking juveniles into custody.

On Monday evening, Smith-Hale Middle School families received a message from school administrators saying that a student “allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat directed towards Smith-Hale,” administrators wrote.

Kansas City police are investigating the message and additional safety measures were put in place at the Hickman Mills school Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, two students at Park Hill South High School were taken into police custody after allegedly making a “specific, credible threat” against the school, its principal said in an email to parents and staff.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was notified after a parent overheard two juveniles “talking about plans on shooting up the school,” Maj. Erik Holland told The Star on Monday.

On Oct. 5, a juvenile was arrested after a social media post circulated about a possible threat to Olathe South High School, according to the Olathe police department.

The nature of the threat was not made public. But in a letter to the community, Principal Dale Longenecker said officials believe it was “non credible.”

A day earlier, on Oct. 4, extra law enforcement were sent to Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District after threats of a school shooting were made, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.