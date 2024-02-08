4th wrong-way driver in 3 months arrested on I-90 between Three Forks and Bozeman

TechCrunch

Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”