$5,000 award offered for information on 1974 cold case involving teen murdered in Dunbar Township

Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a cold case involving a teenager’s death in Dunbar Township.

John David Watson, 14, was originally reported missing and was found dead exactly 49 years ago.

State police said Watson left his house in the evening and biked to a motel to buy his mother cigarettes.

Watson didn’t return home that night. He was found dead on a neighbor’s property the next morning with a bullet in the back of his head.

State police said there are no known witnesses to the homicide.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Uniontown Station at 724-439-7111 and speak to Trooper Bell or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

All callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Off-duty Pittsburgh police officers involved in altercation after Luke Combs concert Jonas Brothers bringing ‘The Tour’ to Pittsburgh Many Dollar Bank customers missing hundreds of dollars due to ATM skimming Man charged in connection to death of woman hit by truck in Oakland DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts