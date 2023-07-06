The £5,000 cost of being a high earner in SNP’s Scotland (instead of England)

First Minister’s tax proposals have been labelled ‘brutal’ by Scottish Tories - Andrew Milligan/PA

Higher earners will soon pay as much as £5,000 more in tax in Scotland than those earning the same in England.

Proposals from Humza Yousaf’s Scottish National Party to dramatically increase council tax for the country’s most expensive homes will further increase the gap between the amount of tax higher earners in Scotland pay than their English counterparts.

The tax burden of Scotland’s higher earners already vastly outstrips that of those earning the same amount in England.

Since the SNP raised its two highest income tax rates by one penny in the pound earlier this year, higher rate taxpayers in Scotland now pay 42pc income tax compared to England’s higher rate of 40pc, while additional rate taxpayers pay 47pc, compared to 45pc in England.

But now, the First Minister’s controversial plans to also increase the top council tax bands by as much as 22.5pc threaten to drive the tax gap between the countries’ wealthiest wider still – in some cases by as much as £4,750.

In England, a top earner on £150,000 living in a property classed within the highest council tax band of H will pay altogether £64,912 in income tax and council tax combined, according to calculations by stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown. But the same earner in Scotland will pay £69,657.

Mr Yousaf’s plans to raise Band H by 22.5pc will force Edinburgh households to pay £5,574 in annual council tax – an increase of £1,023 a year.

Rise in Scotland’s top council tax band will add £1,023 to household bills

The proposals, which were labelled “brutal” by Scottish Tories, will see the top four of the eight council tax bands rise by between 7.5pc and 22.5pc.

Sarah Coles, of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Higher earners already pay a premium to live in Scotland. If council tax rates are hiked for the more expensive bands it’s going to mean yet another tax blow for those higher earners who’ve bought a pricier property.

“As a result, someone earning £70,000 and living in a Band H property in Edinburgh will pay £2,900 more a year in a combination of income tax, NI and council tax than their counterpart in Bristol – while someone earning £150,000 will pay almost £4,750 more.”

This comes after official figures revealed that the number of workers paying the top rate of tax in Scotland will almost double from 23,000 in 2021-22 to 45,000 this tax year.

As well as increasing tax rates, the Scottish Government followed the Westminster Government in dropping the threshold for the top rate of income tax from £150,000 to £125,140, bringing more workers into the 47pc net.

In the same space of time the number of higher rate taxpayers will leap by 27pc to hit 563,000, as taxpayers are dragged into higher tax bands due to frozen thresholds.

The Scottish Conservative Party and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce have previously expressed concerns that top talent could be dissuaded from moving to Scotland because of the rising income tax burden.

The SNP has defended its proposals, saying it was “committed to fairer, more inclusive and fiscally sustainable forms of local taxation” and was “considering a broad range of potential measures, which taken together will seek to provide fairness to the system”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.