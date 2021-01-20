This $5,000 EV motorcycle has wireless phone charging and costs less than some regular bicycles - see more

Kristen Lee
Sondors Metacycle._4
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

  • The Metacycle is an all-electric motorcycle from Sondors, a firm known for electric bicycles.

  • It comes with an estimated 80 miles of range and wireless phone charging.

  • At $5,000, the Metacycle is very attractively priced.

The electric motorcycle isn't a new idea - the $30,000 Harley-Davidson LiveWire and $24,000 Tarform Luna are two examples - but the brand-new Sondors Metacycle has at least one thing going for it: an astoundingly low price.

Weighing in at just 200 pounds, the $5,000 Metacycle has an estimated range of 80 miles and offers wireless charging for your phone while you ride, Sondors said in a press release. Given that electric bikes from Harley and Tarform cost far more, the Metacycle's price alone should make you sit up and pay attention.

Read on to learn more.

The Metacycle is the first all-electric motorcycle from Sondors.

Sondors Metacycle._1
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

You'll remember Sonders as a maker of fat-tire electric bicycles.

Sondors Bike 1
Sondors e-bike. Hollis Johnson

You can read the review here!

The Metacycle was designed with an urban environment in mind.

Sondors Metacycle._2
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

The bike is largely made from aluminum.

Sondors Metacycle._5
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

The frame, for example, is all-aluminum.

Sondors Metacycle._4
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

In total, the Metacycle weighs a mere 200 pounds.

Sondors Metacycle._3
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

There's a hub motor that makes a claimed 8 kWh of nominal power and 14.5 kWh of peak power.

Sondors Metacycle._6
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

It also makes a claimed 80 pound-feet of nominal torque and 200 pound-feet of peak torque.

Sondors Metacycle._7
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

Range is an estimated 80 miles.

Sondors Metacycle._8
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

Top speed comes to 80 mph.

Sondors Metacycle._9
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

For a city environment, these stats sound pretty ideal.

Sondors Metacycle._10
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

You can even wirelessly charge your phone while you ride.

Sondors Metacycle._11
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

Oh, and the Metacycle's battery? It's removable.

Sondors Metacycle._12
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

It can be charged in four hours, Sondors says.

Sondors Metacycle._13
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

You can charge the bike at public charging stations, too.

Sondors Metacycle._14
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

Sondors says the Metacycle will start at just $5,000.

Sondors Metacycle._16
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

You can preorder the bike by going to Sondors' website.

Sondors Metacycle._15
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

Website: Sondors

The Tarform Luna electric motorcycle, on the other hand, starts at $24,000.

TARFORM8
Tarform Luna. Tarform

And the Harley-Davidson LiveWire starts at around $30,000.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire Harley-Davidson

The Metacycle might be lower on power and range, but it makes up for that in affordability.

Sondors Metacycle._17
Sondors Metacycle. Sondors

