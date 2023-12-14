$5,000 reward offered in case of man killed by stray bullet in Prichard, family searches for answers

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man hit by a stray bullet and killed last month near a Prichard convenience store is speaking out for the first time.

“It’s like a nightmare, you know, it’s like we’re sleep and we just haven’t came up out of it.”

58-year-old Valentino Arso, a father of three boys, was on his way to work as a CDL truck driver when the shooting happened.

Felecia Arso, Valentino’s only sister, choked up recalling the moment she was at Sunday school and got the news from her pastor that her brother had been shot.

“It’s like it took everything out of me, I stopped breathing,” Felecia said. “I screamed; I screamed and everybody came out the church.”

Wednesday, a month and one day after Valentino was killed, his family stood in the same place where his body was found inside his car.

Right across the street, at the Brother’s Quick Mart, is where the chaos unfolded the early morning of Nov. 12.

Surveillance video shows a car driving by the store firing at least one shot, then a handful of people get out of a white car and start running. One person fires back.

Prichard Police previously told News 5 that Valentino was driving on MLK Blvd when a stray bullet hit him causing him to lose control of his car and wreck in a vacant lot.

“It really was a scene. My brother was dead in this area where we’re standing, It was terrible; it was terrible,” Felecia said. “I cry every day, but I try to be strong for my brother, my family.”

All that’s left now is a strip of caution tape and a part of his car.

Valentino’s family said although he’ll never come back. They just want closure.

“I just hope they don’t close the book on my friend,” Valentino’s friend Johnny Brown said.

“I won’t let it rest until they find someone,” Valentino’s mom, Lubertha Welch, said.

News 5 reached out to Prichard Police for an update on the case and has not heard back. Valentino’s family said communication has been slim between them and the police.

Like many people, the Arso family is growing tired of the senseless gun violence.

“Young people, old, whatever put the guns down…put the guns down and if you have a problem or whatever get help,” Felecia said. “Guns don’t make you no man or no woman.”

Valentino’s family told us they are now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to a conviction.

If you have any information, contact the Prichard Police Department.

