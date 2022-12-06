$5,000 reward offered for details on missing Preble County woman last seen in Dayton

Dec. 6—A $5,000 reward is available for anyone with information in the disappearance of a West Manchester woman last seen in October 2021 in Dayton.

Tiffany Orona, 32, is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 150 to 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair but it could be colored darker, according to the Preble County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen in the Parnell Avenue area in Dayton.

The sheriff's office began investigating in the spring after receiving a call from Orona's mother. Investigators have since interviewed multiple people and served a search warrant in Preble County.

Based on information so far, investigators believe Orona may not be alive, according to the sheriff's office.

The Preble County Prosecutor's Office and sheriff's office are offering the reward to anyone with information that leads to the discovery and/or recovery of Orona or her remains.

People can call the Preble County Dispatch Center at 937-456-6262 or the sheriff's office tip line at 937-683-8047 with tips or information.