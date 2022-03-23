$5,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Huber Heights store

Mar. 23—A $5,000 reward is available for anyone with information regarding a burglary in Huber Heights where two firearms were stolen from a Rural King.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the potential reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the burglary.

Early Friday morning two unknown suspects entered the Rural King at 7611 Old Troy Pike through the side of the building and stole two guns before leaving, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information should call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact the agency through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted through the ReportIt app or by visiting www.reportit.com. Information can also be shared with Huber Heights police by calling 937-237-3594.

Huber Heights police and the ATF's Columbus Field Division are investigating the burglary.