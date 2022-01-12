$5,000 reward offered for information related to Cosner's firearm burglary

Security cameras captured the burglary at Cosner's Gun and Knife Shop, where authorities estimate 20 firearms were stolen.

BEDFORD — A federal agency and firearm trade association announced Tuesday a $5,000 reward for information in relation to a burglary at Cosner's Gun & Knife Shop.

The shop, located in the 2200 block of 37th Street in Bedford, is alleged to have been broken into early Tuesday morning.

The award money is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, according to a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

"This burglary is being investigated by ATF’s Columbus Field Division jointly with the Bedford Police Department," the release states.

The ATF asks anyone with information to contact 1888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Those with information can also email ATFTips@atf.org or contact the agency through its website at atf.gove/contact/atf-tips.

"This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers," the release notes. "ATF works closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms."

