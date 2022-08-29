$5,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Orange County teen

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the June killing of a teenager near the Hillsborough BBQ restaurant.

Nicholas Frank, 17, of Hillsborough, was fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. June 29 in the parking lot across the street from Bellevue Mill Apartments, located at 206 S. Nash St.

Frank did not live at the apartment complex, Hillsborough police Maj. Andy Simmons previously told The News & Observer.

Witnesses told police a white sedan left the area heading south at a high rate of speed, police said. They do not think the shooting was random, they said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or a possible suspect to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by email or phone at 919-296-9562.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can report crime tips to 919-296-9555 or via the See it, Say it, Send it app or See it, Say it, Send it website.