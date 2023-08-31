$5,000 reward offered for information on gun violence

Three days after 19-year-old Khia Shields was killed by a bullet that entered her Wrens home, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a $5,000 reward aimed to bring those responsible for gun violence to justice.

Shields is the third person killed this year by a gunshot wound in Jefferson County. On June 28, just a few blocks from Shields’ home, a 15-year-old walked into Jackie’s Food Mart where he shot and killed the clerk, 36-year-old Mandeep Singh of Augusta. On June 2, 43-year-old Roosevelt Alexander Jr was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Wren Lane outside of Louisville.

In addition to the shootings that resulted in deaths, there have been a number of other shootings in Wrens, Louisville and Wadley where people were injured over the last several months.

Just six days before Shields was killed, five individuals attending a cookout in the Louisville area were hit by bullets fired from a passing vehicle. All five have been treated and released.

In early July, arrest warrants were issued for 15 individuals who were involved in an incident where two groups of individuals chased each other across Wrens, firing more than 60 gunshots, leaving spent shells in at least five locations with stray bullets striking neighboring homes and vehicles.

On April 2 a 24-year-old woman was shot when a fight broke out at the intersection of Fifth and Yazoo Street inLouisville. On May 2 a 17-year-old Wadley resident was shot on North MLK Drive near Forest View Apartments. On May 6 a 23-year-old Louisville man was found bleeding from a bullet wound in his chest.

For months gunshots have been reportedly fired into the air in several neighborhoods in Wrens, Louisville and Wadley.

Jefferson County Sheriff Gary Hutchins said that it appears that many of the recent shootings in the county have been perpetrated by two small groups of individuals who associate with area gangs. Many of the incidents, Hutchins said, appear to have occurred as retaliations for other shootings both in Jefferson County and in Augusta-Richmond County.

“It’s just a small group of people associated with these gangs,” Hutchins said. “We have arrested some and we’re working to arrest the others. With the reward, we want to do whatever it takes. People are scared to come forward. They don’t want to get involved, but if the community will give us information, we can clear this thing up.”

Hutchins said that all identifying information from anyone who comes forward will be kept confidential.

The $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for gun violence occurring in Jefferson County.

“For the families, we wanted to put the money up to get people to come forward and help us solve these things. We don’t want any more teenagers or anyone getting shot or killed,” Hutchins said. “The GBI is involved and we have the resources, we just need more information. We’re going to do our very best to stop this, but everybody has got to be involved. This is everybody’s county.”

Anyone with relevant information concerning any recent homicide or aggravated assault involving gun violence is encouraged to contact the JCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (478) 625-7538 or (478) 625-4014.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: $5,000 reward offered for information on gun violence