5,000 without power in Toronto after raccoon makes contact with Hydro One equipment

Blacked-out residential buildings are silhouetted against the sky during an electrical power outage in midtown Toronto on Jan. 6, 2023. (Chris Helgren/Reuters - image credit)

Toronto Hydro says more than 5,000 of its customers are without power on Thursday evening after Hydro One said a raccoon made contact with its equipment at a downtown station.

The outage began at about 7:40 p.m. and the estimated restoration is 6:03 a.m., according to Toronto Hydro.

The utility said customers in the following boundaries are affected: St. Clair Avenue West to Gerrard Street West and Avenue Road to the Don Valley Parkway.

"We're working closely with Hydro One to restore power and resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience at this time," Toronto Hydro said on X, formerly Twitter.

Hydro One, for its part, said on X, formerly Twitter, that its crews are working with Toronto Hydro to restore power as quickly as possible.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," Hydro One said.

Toronto Fire Services said on X, formerly Twitter, that it's responding to a high number of elevator rescues in the downtown core.

"Consider using stairs where power is out. Be mindful of fire safety as Hydro works to restore power," Toronto Fire Services said.