5.1 magnitude earthquake in Oklahoma shakes Wichita too

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook central Oklahoma late Friday night and was felt from Kansas to Texas, a scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey said.

More than 15,000 people reported the quake to USGS, including numerous reports from south central Kansas, said geophysicist Randy Baldwin at the National Earthquake Center in Golden, Colorado.

“It was significantly felt in Wichita and Hutchinson to the north,” Baldwin said.

The quake occurred at 11:24 p.m. and was centered about six miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma — approximately 50 miles east of downtown Oklahoma City and 150 miles south-southeast of Wichita.

“It’s the same spot where there was a 5.6 in 2011,” Baldwin said.

Friday night’s quake was followed by at least a half-dozen aftershocks, “most in the 2 range, but there was one 3.5” Baldwin said.

The largest earthquake on record in Oklahoma was a 5.8-magnitude jolt near Pawnee in September of 2016.

A surge of quakes in Oklahoma and Kansas since 2009 has been linked to increased oil production in the region and the underground disposal of billions of barrels of wastewater from oil-drilling.

The water is injected into deep wells and spreads through rock fractures, lubricating and destabilizing rock formations far beneath the ground.

The water that comes up with extracted oil has been trapped underground for millions of years. It is extremely salty and polluted, and it is not considered economically feasible to treat and dispose of it above ground.

Both Kansas and Oklahoma have instituted programs to limit oilfield wastewater disposal in an effort to reduce earthquakes.