    Advertisement

    5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

    MATT ZARRELL
    5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

    A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the border between North Carolina and Virginia on Sunday morning.

    The earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina, at 8:07 a.m., according to the USGS.

    PHOTO: Map of the area affected by an earthquake, Aug. 9, 2020. (USGS)
    PHOTO: Map of the area affected by an earthquake, Aug. 9, 2020. (USGS)

    There are no reports of damage or injuries. The tremors were felt from Virginia to South Carolina.

    The quake is the strongest the area has seen in over 100 years. The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916, according to the USGS.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.