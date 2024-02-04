5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes up Oklahoma

PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR) — State experts said a magnitude 5.1 earthquake is now the third largest recorded in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State Seismologist Jake Walter said the earthquake was located in the same location as a previous earthquake that happened in 2011.

“This area has had hosted the second largest earthquake in recorded history in the state, that was a magnitude 5.7 in 2011,” said Walter.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said in a press release that they are shutting down all wastewater disposal well sites in a 10 mile radius from the epicenter of the earthquake.

“That 2011 earthquake has been attributed to wastewater disposal operations in the area,” said Walter.

The sound was hard enough for Paul Mercer to hear however, he said the feeling was even worse.

“Sounded like a freight train coming through,” said Mercer. “It was a very startling situation.”

Mercer said he was reading a book and his wife had just dozed off.

“My wife, she woke up and then about the same time, there was a sort of a large noise,” explained Mercer.

The earthquake was felt by many across the state, Mercer said he lives about 20 miles from the epicenter from Prague.

“It was a pretty significant jolt here when that earthquake went through,” said Mercer.

The earthquake reportedly had several aftershocks and Walter said you should several expect more.

“There’s already been more than 30 aftershocks we’ve recorded and the aftershocks will continue throughout the next days and weeks,” said Mercer.

Walter said in the event of any earthquake, no matter where you are, you should drop, cover and hold on.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said shutting down the wastewater wells is they’re initial response to reduce the risk of more earthquakes in the area.

