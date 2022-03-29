The 5.5% return this week takes Rambus' (NASDAQ:RMBS) shareholders three-year gains to 205%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) share price has flown 205% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 21% in about a month.

Since the stock has added US$188m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Rambus

Given that Rambus only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 3 years Rambus saw its revenue grow at 10% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 45% per year. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Rambus has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Rambus' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Rambus shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 21% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rambus that you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

