$5,500 reward for tips in man's slaying in east Detroit

Apr. 9—Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Thursday announced a $5,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting on Detroit's east side.

Martez Langford Jr. had been at his father's home before taking a walk late on Feb. 22 near Gray and Mack when he was struck by gunfire, the group said in statement.

Detroit police reported the 19-year-old was found unresponsive at about 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Gray and pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

"He was without I.D., making it difficult for authorities to locate family until 2 days later," Crime Stoppers said Thursday.

Langford, a red belt in karate also known as "TJ," had studied welding at Detroit's Golightly Career Tech Center and was three months into a new job at Modular Automotive Systems in Highland Park, according to the release.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.