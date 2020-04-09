At S$5.61, Is Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) Worth Looking At Closely?

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4), which is in the industrials business, and is based in Singapore, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SGX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Keppel’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Keppel?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.41x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.37x, which means if you buy Keppel today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Keppel should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Keppel’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Keppel?

SGX:BN4 Past and Future Earnings April 9th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Keppel’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BN4’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BN4? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BN4, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for BN4, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

