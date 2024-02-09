5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii island, USGS says. ‘Major shaking’

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake sent residents in the Pahala area in Hawaii “running out the house” on Feb. 9, according to media reports and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 22-mile deep quake hit 1.24 miles from Pahala at 10:06 a.m. local time, according to the USGS.

More than 1,200 people from as far away as Wailuki and Kahului reported feeling the tremor.

There is no threat of a tsunami as of now, outlets reported.

“Wow! Just had major shaking quake here. Not even registered on USGS Earthquakes yet, but sent us running out the house!,” one person said on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Pahala has a population of 1,356 people, and the nearest city is Hawaiian Paradise Park with a population of 11,404, according to the USGS.

What to do in an earthquake

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car : Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

“Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

