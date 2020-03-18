5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Salt Lake City knocking out Utah's coronavirus hotline

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, early Wednesday, knocking out the state's coronavirus hotline, according to the governor.

This was the state's largest earthquake since 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

The @UtahDepOfHealth state lab is assessing damage and currently down. The poison control center has been evacuated and the @UtahCoronavirus hotline is down. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) March 18, 2020

There are no official reports of injuries, but the Salt Lake City Airport has been knocked out of operation, officials said.

Just felt the first earthquake of my life. That was crazy. pic.twitter.com/aWew7EOrIt — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) March 18, 2020

Dr. Scott Williams, a Salt Lake City physician, told ABC News, just after 7 a.m. local time, "my house just started shaking fairly violently. And my first thought was, 'has a truck gone off the road and is coming into my house?'"

"It lasted about 15, 20 seconds, shaking pretty hard," he said. "Then I felt swaying for about another 15 seconds."

MORE: Coronavirus live updates: Global death toll surpasses 8,000

Williams added, "we're all supposed to be social distancing and now we all need to get together and check on each other."

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe tweeted that she was "shaken out of sound sleep" by the quake.

"We are all safe," Rowe tweeted. "Please Pray for no further aftershocks. Please pray for all of us."

Just shaken out of sound sleep by 5.7 earthquake in Salt Lake City. We are all safe. Please Pray for no further aftershocks. Please pray for all of us. — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 18, 2020

Power has been knocked out to 55,000 customers, including at the ABC Salt Lake affiliate KTVX studio, where anchor Brian Carlson said he felt over 20 aftershocks.

PHOTO: A map released by the Associated Press shows the location of an earthquake that struck near Salt Lake City on March 18, 2020. (AP) More

Abby Huntsman, former co-host of ABC's "The View," told ABC News, "I didn’t expect to be woken up by a 5.7 earthquake. All I could think to do in that moment was to run and grab my sleeping kids. Now we are experiencing several aftershocks."

An early warning for earthquakes? There's an app for that.

"These things are unforgettable, and remind us that while coronavirus is an immediate concern, earthquakes and other natural disasters can be quite dangerous and require families and communities to be prepared," Huntsman said. "Praying everyone in Utah is OK this morning."

@KUTV2News Damage to the Zions Bank/JC Penny building on Main St. and 300 S. After the earthquake this morning! pic.twitter.com/PoYJpFkSpp — Sara Turner (@Mrs_Cha24) March 18, 2020

Pictures coming out of Magna, Utah after 5.7 earthquake epicenter in western Salt Lake Valley. This is the garage. 📸: Wyatt Wooley This is the largest earthquake since a 5.9 in St. George, Utah in 1992. @abc4utah @Ginger_Zee @USGS_UT @USGS @Wx_Max @ABCNewsWX #utwx pic.twitter.com/sQR7c3V0mP — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) March 18, 2020

Utah Department of Health employees are being told to not report to any department buildings in the wake of the earthquake, even though the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying.

"Assessments are being made and we will send another alert when buildings are clear to be occupied," the department tweeted. "If you are currently teleworking or telecommuting, please continue to do so.

The state's public health lab is also being assessed for damage, halting lab operations.

The Public Health Lab is being assessed for damage. Inspection of this building will be prioritized, and laboratory operations will resume as soon as possible. — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) March 18, 2020

Salt Lake City schools were already closed due to coronavirus, but because of the quake, district officials said they won't be able to provide food, laptops or iPads to students Wednesday.