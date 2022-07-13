28 Ridiculous Job Requirements That Are Making Me Want To Retire At The Ripe Old Age Of 26

Looking for a job is tough, but it feels like right now, job listings are reallyyyyy just asking way too much.

In case you're scratching your head going, "okay, well, it's a job. It's not supposed to be easy," let me show you what I mean!

1. One job wanted five to seven years of TikTok experience! TikTok has not been around for more than five years!!!

Job requirements at their finest from recruitinghell

2. Another job listing wanted over eight years of experience for a program that came out five years ago!

I wonder how many employees this guy has from facepalm

3.And yet another wanted over four years of experience in a program created a year and a half ago!

4. This job wanted eight years of experience in Tensorflow. It isn't possible to have more than six.

Hmm what can we say now. (P.S. Tensorflow started 6 years ago) from LinkedInLunatics

5. But don't worry, if you don't have enough experience, you could always get an entry-level job. Like this one, which only required 10–15 years of experience!

Entry level job. You only need to have 10-15 years of experience! from ChoosingBeggars

6. There are soooo many great entry-level jobs out there! They are so, so easy to get!

Entry Level Help Needed! from ChoosingBeggars

7. If you only have nine years experience, not to worry. You can still get a low-paying job!

9 years of experience preferred for a "low paying but rewarding career" from ChoosingBeggars

8. Still don't have enough work experience to get a job? You can just do an internship! Just make sure you have seven years of experience!

An intern role that requires 7+ years of experience from recruitinghell

9. And there are some really great options for people with only two years of experience!

2 years experience required for INTERN position.... from antiwork

10. Internships are SUPER easy! Like this one, which required you to have the skills of at least five different full-time employees!

ABSOLUTELY INSANE Internship Requirement: Requires Screenwriting, Marketing, Media Production, Data Science & Full-Stack Programming Experience from recruitinghell

11. This job literally wanted 20 YEARS of experience. For $30–40k.

41,600 max salary, but you must have 20 years exp. from ChoosingBeggars

Screenshot of a posting on a job board that includes in the headline &quot;must have 20 years experience&quot; and lists a salary range of $31,200 to $41,600
u/Ok-Pomegranate-6189 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12. And this job didn't pay at all. And it wanted you to have a PhD.

12 yrs min experience and PhD preferred- we won’t actually pay you though... from ChoosingBeggars

13. This one didn't pay either. But don't worry, you can set your own availability!

Volunteer to work with them with significant experience, and maybe they’ll give you a reference 🙄 from ChoosingBeggars

14. This non-paying job (so, volunteer work) wanted you to have your own expensive software.

“I won’t be paying you but I need you to have experience and pricey software.” from ChoosingBeggars

15.This job required you to do the job of at least three different developers.

16. This job required you to be Christian.

Surely this can’t ACTUALLY be a requirement, can it? If an agency is faith-based, can religion be discriminated? (Choosing Hope Adoptions in Columbus, OH) from antiwork

17. And this one required you to literally send money to a church.

Tithing as a job requirement... from antiwork

18.One developer job description required you be a man, which I'm pretty sure is illegal.

19. This was DEFINITELY illegal.

Is it even legal to list union-busting as a job requirement? from antiwork

20. I also feel like this should be illegal.

This is a job requirement?! from antiwork

21. This job required you to be...a capitalist?

New Requirement Just Dropped... But really, what the fuck does this even mean? Right answers only please from antiwork

22. This job required you to have open availability 24/7 with no conflicts. Including, presumably, things like religious services, other jobs, childcare, and school.

Is this a weird employment requirement (circled)?? from antiwork

23. And these people literally wanted you to work 24/7. (Okay, more like 16/7, but you get what I mean.)

These people gone utterly mad in their job requirements bc wtaf?!! from antiwork

24. This job had 60+-hour work weeks. For $16,500.

60+ hrs/week @ $16,500 salary w/ ACA benefits (maybe)... "extraordinary teaching experience, a four year degree is required" from ChoosingBeggars

25.One job description wanted a native Latin speaker. A. Native. Latin. Speaker.

26. This accounting job required you to be able to lift 50 pounds. This ACCOUNTING job.

Why is "ability to lift 50lbs" a requirement for an accounting job? from recruitinghell

27. This accountant job also required you to be able to lift 50 pounds. In an office with no AC. Oh, and there are fumes, dust, and odors!

Is this real life?!?!? there are 0 applicants for this job listing currently... from antiwork

28. And finally, this job literally required you to be fun and "not boring."

"Secretary" job listing. How many red flags can you count? from antiwork

u/imathrowawaylurkin / Reddit / Via reddit.com
What's the most ridiculous job requirement you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments!

