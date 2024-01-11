5 to 8 inches of snow and subzero temperatures forecast for Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Wausau, Marshfield starting Friday

WAUSAU − Central Wisconsin residents can expect more snow and temperatures falling below zero this weekend, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Snow will start across central Wisconsin first thing Friday morning, said Scott Cultice, National Weather Service meteorologist in Green Bay. The snowstorm will be going from southwest to northeast central Wisconsin, he said. Winds will pick up by the middle of the afternoon, Cultice said.

The back edge from the storm will go through late Saturday, creating a considerable period of blowing and drifting snow, Cultice said. Residents can expect between 5-8 inches of snow on top of the snow they received during Tuesday's snowstorm.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Marathon, Portage, Wood, Waupaca and Waushara counties in central Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Friday through noon Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to drop into the upper teens on Saturday, Cultice said. By Sunday, the high temperature is expected to be between zero and 5 above. The temperatures will stay low into next week.

"It's going to be cold; the snow will stay on the ground," Cultice said.

Officials are encouraging people to keep an eye on road conditions and the weather. People who don't need to travel are encouraged to stay home.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Central Wisconsin weather: Snow, subzero temperatures forecast Friday