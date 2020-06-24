5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles central California

A 5.8 earthquake rattled portions of central California on Wednesday.

The quake struck at 10:40 a.m. PDT and was centered about 6 miles south-southeast of Lone Pine, California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Lone Pine is located near Death Valley National Park about 175 miles north of Los Angeles.

There no were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to FOX 26.

People at several businesses near Lone Pine and Bishop told ABC News the while the shaking was "intense," they didn't see any damage.

The quake was felt widely, including some 240 miles away in Sacramento. Over 10,000 reports of shaking were logged by the USGS.

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the quake occurred in the same location as a magnitude-4.6 quake Monday night. “That is now considered a foreshock,” Jones wrote.

The California quake comes a day after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocked the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco.

That quake killed at least 6 people, damaged hundreds of homes and four archaeological sites and temporarily cut power to more than 2.4 million people, authorities said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earthquake rattles central California