5 accused of human smuggling after 97 people found locked in Texas house, feds say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

Five people accused of human smuggling have been arrested after the discovery of a stash house in Texas with nearly 100 undocumented immigrants locked inside, officials say.

Houston police investigating a kidnapping report found 97 people, mostly men wearing only underwear, huddled inside a suburban house on the southwest side of the city, according to a criminal complaint filed in a Texas federal court.

The police department called the discovery as a “big surprise” and turned over the human smuggling investigation to federal authorities.

The five people in custody include Marina Garcia-Diaz, 22, El Salvador; Henry Licona-Larios, 31, Honduras; Kevin Licona-Lopez, 25, Honduras; Marco Baca-Perez 30, Mexico; and Marcelo Garcia-Palacios, 21, Mexico.

‘Please help me’

On Thursday, a woman called Houston police to report the kidnapping of her brother, officials say. The woman told investigators she paid $11,000 to human smugglers in February to bring her brother to the U.S. from Honduras, according to the criminal complaint.

She said the smugglers told her to bring another $6,300 to a Walgreens in Houston or else they would kill her brother, the complaint says. After leaving from Dallas, they called the woman and put her brother on the phone and she provided police with a recording.

“Please help me,” her brother said repeatedly, according to the complaint.

Worried for her brother’s life, the woman called police, who investigated through the night and secured a search warrant for a house where police say cell phones used by the suspects “pinged.”

Inside the stash house

The Houston police SWAT division executed the search warrant and found dozens of people inside two rooms — which had been locked with deadbolts from the outside to prevent escape, officials say. Several reported symptoms of COVID-19, including loss of smell and taste and fever. The city health department went to the house to conduct testing for the virus.

In other rooms, police reported finding cash, ledgers and “human smuggling payment records.”

A witness said one suspect told the people they would be put in “four pieces of wood,” meaning a coffin, if they didn’t pay, according to the complaint.

“We haven’t heard anything from any of the neighbors as far as anything that would lead them to believe that there was something like that going on inside,” Houston Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards said Friday. “It’s very surprising.”

Those found inside the home were taken to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in nearby Conroe.

The five suspects were scheduled to appear in Houston federal court Monday afternoon on charges of harboring non-citizens for commercial or financial gain. They could go to prison up to 10 years if convicted.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

    Asian American business leaders are launching a foundation to challenge discrimination through what they call the largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans geared to support members of their own community. The Asian American Foundation, which announced its launch on Monday, said it has raised $125 million from its board members to support Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations over the next five years. The foundation has also raised an additional $125 million from individual and corporate donors through its “AAPI Giving Challenge."

  • Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy

    In a potentially significant shift in the debate over combating sexual assault in the military, the nation’s top general says he is dropping his opposition to a proposal to take decisions on sexual assault prosecution out of the hands of commanders. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stopped short of endorsing the changes recommended by an independent review panel. The comments by Milley, as arguably the most influential officer and as the senior military adviser to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and to President Joe Biden, are likely to carry considerable weight among the service chiefs and add to momentum for the change.

  • At Andrew Brown Jr. funeral, Al Sharpton accuses officials of 'con game' in delaying video release

    The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a fiery eulogy at the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Monday, calling on police to release the body camera footage of his death.

  • A sleep expert explains what happens to your brain when you dream

    Sleep expert Matthew Walker breaks down what happens to your brain when you dream.

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, May 2021

    Yahoo News, a member of the One Free Press Coalition, is publishing the group’s latest “10 Most Urgent” list to highlight the increasingly dangerous climate for journalists around the world.

  • Biden's Proposals Aim to Give Sturdier Support to the Middle Class

    Perhaps the most striking difference between the middle class of 50 years ago and the middle class today is a loss of confidence — the confidence that you were doing better than your parents and that your children would do better than you. President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar suite of economic proposals is aiming to both reinforce and rebuild an American middle class that feels it has been standing on shifting ground. And it comes with an explicit message that the private sector alone cannot deliver on that dream and that the government has a central part to play. “When you look at periods of shared growth,” said Brian Deese, director of Biden’s National Economic Council, “what you see is that public investment has played an absolutely critical role, not to the exclusion of private investment and innovation, but in laying the foundation.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times If the Biden administration gets its way, the reconstructed middle class would be built on a sturdier and much broader plank of government support rather than the vagaries of the market. Some proposals are meant to support parents who work: federal paid family and medical leave, more affordable child care, free prekindergarten classes. Others would use public investment to create jobs, in areas like clean energy, transportation and high-speed broadband. And a higher minimum wage would aim to buoy those in low-paid work, while free community college would improve skills. That presidents pitch their agendas to the middle class is not surprising given that nearly 9 out of 10 Americans consider themselves members. The definition, of course, has always been a nebulous stew of cash, credentials and culture, relying on lifestyles and aspirations as much as on assets. But what cuts across an avalanche of studies, surveys and statistics over the past half-century is that life in the middle class, once considered a guarantee of security and comfort, now often comes with a nagging sense of vulnerability. Before the pandemic, unemployment was low and stocks soared. But for decades, workers have increasingly had to contend with low pay, sluggish wage growth and more erratic schedules as well as a lack of sick days, parental leave and any kind of long-term security. At the same time, the cost of essentials like housing, health care and education have been gulping up a much larger portion of their incomes. The trend can be found in rich countries all over the world. “Every generation since the baby boom has seen the middle-income group shrink and its economic influence weaken,” a 2019 report from the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation concluded. In the United States, the proportion of adults in the middle bands of the income spectrum — which the Pew Research Center defines as roughly between $50,000 and $150,000 — declined to 51% in 2019 from 61% 50 years ago. Their share of the nation’s income shrank even more over the same period, to 42% from 62%. Their outlook dimmed, too. During the 1990s, Pew found rising optimism that the next generation would be better off financially than the current one, reaching a high of 55% in 1999. That figure dropped to 42% in 2019. The economy has produced enormous wealth over the past few decades, but much of it was channeled to a tiny cadre at the top. Two wage earners were needed to generate the kind of income that used to come in a single paycheck. “Upper-income households pulled away,” said Richard Fry, a senior economist at Pew. Corrosive inequality was just the beginning of what appeared to be a litany of glaring market failures, like the inability to head off ruinous climate change or meet the enormous demand for affordable housing and health care. Companies often channeled profits to buy back stock instead of using them to invest or raise wages. The evidence was growing, liberal economists argued, that the reigning hands-off economic approach — low taxes on the wealthy; minimal government — was not producing the broad-based economic gains that sustained and grew the middle class. “The unregulated economy is not working for most Americans,” said Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics. “The government has an important role,” he emphasized, in regulating the private sector’s excesses, redistributing income and making substantial public investments. Skeptics have warned of government overreach and the risk that deficit spending could ignite inflation, but Biden and his team of economic advisers have nonetheless embraced the approach. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and middle out,” Biden said in his speech to a joint session of Congress last week, a reference to the idea that prosperity does not trickle down from the wealthy but flows out of a well-educated and well-paid middle class. He underscored the point by singling out workers as the dynamo powering the middle class. “Wall Street didn’t build this country,” he said. “The middle class built the country. And unions built the middle class.” Of course, the economy that lifted millions of postwar families into the middle class differed sharply from the current one. Manufacturing, construction and mining jobs, previously viewed as the backbone of the labor force, dwindled — as did the labor unions that aggressively fought for better wages and benefits. Now only 1 out of every 10 workers is a union member, while roughly 80% of jobs in the United States are in the service sector. And it is these types of jobs — in health care, education, child care, disabled and senior care — that are expected to continue expanding at the quickest pace. Most of them, though, fall short of paying middle-income wages. That does not necessarily reflect their value in an open market. Salaries for teachers, hospital workers, lab technicians, child care providers and nursing home attendants are determined largely by the government, which collects tax dollars to pay their salaries and sets reimbursements rates for Medicare and other programs. They are also jobs that are filled by significant numbers of women, African Americans, Latinos and Asians. “When we think about what is the right wage,” Stiglitz asked, “should we take advantage of discrimination against women and people of color, which is what we’ve done, or can we use this as the basis of building a middle class?” Biden’s spending plans — a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package called the American Jobs Plan and a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that concentrates on social spending — aim to take account of just how much the workforce and the economy have transformed over the past half-century and where they may be headed in the next. The president’s economic team took inspiration from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and the public programs that followed it. After World War II, for instance, the government helped millions of veterans get college educations and buy homes by offering tuition assistance and subsidized mortgages. It created a mammoth highway system to undergird commercial activity and funneled billions of dollars into research and development that was used later to develop smartphone technology, search engines, the human genome project, magnetic resonance imaging, hybrid corn and supercomputers. Biden, too, wants to fix roads and bridges, upgrade electric grids and invest in research. But his administration has also concluded that a 21st-century economy requires much more, from expanded access to high-speed broadband, which more than one-third of rural inhabitants lack, to parental leave and higher wages for child care workers. “We’ve now had 50 years of the revolution of women entering the labor force,” and the most basic necessities that make it possible for parents to fully participate in the workforce are still missing, said Betsey Stevenson, a professor at the University of Michigan and a former member of the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers. She paused a few moments to take it in: “It’s absolutely stunning.” Right before the pandemic, more women than men could be found in paying jobs. Ensuring equal opportunity, Stevenson noted, includes “the opportunity to get high-quality early-childhood education, the opportunity to have a parent stay home with you when you’re sick, the opportunity for a parent to bond with you when born.” When it comes to offering this type of support, she added, “the United States is an outlier compared to almost every industrialized country.” The administration also has an eye on how federal education, housing and business programs of earlier eras largely excluded women, African Americans, Asians and others. In the Biden plan are aid for colleges that primarily serve nonwhite students, free community college for all, universal prekindergarten and monthly child payments. “This is not a 1930s model anymore,” said Julian Zelizer, a political science professor at Princeton University. And it is all to be paid for by higher taxes on corporations and the top 1%. Passage in a sharply polarized Congress is anything but assured. The multitrillion-dollar price tag and the prospect of an activist government have ensured the opposition of Republicans in a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest possible majority. But public polling from last year showed widening support for the government to take a larger role. “What is so remarkable about this moment is this notion that public investment can transform America, that these are things government can do,” said Felicia Wong, president of the left-leaning Roosevelt Institute. “This is fundamentally restructuring how the economy works.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • ‘Imagine if we gave them a full chance’: Biden pitches childcare, education and tax plan in Virginia

    Without any Republican endorsements for his administration’s expansive agenda to support childcare and education through increased taxes on the nation’s wealthiest, Joe Biden is appealing directly to Americans over a series of stops across the US, which could see one of the largest boosts to federal safety nets in decades. Following a tour of Virginia schools on Monday, the president spoke from Tidewater Community College to renew his pitch for the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to bring the US in line with other wealthy nations by providing up to 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave, free preschool and community college, and childcare support for low- and middle-income families. The plan would be paid through a series of tax proposals that would return the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent, and raise the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 per cent for households than earn more than $1m on investments, among other changes that would impact the nation’s wealthiest.

  • Black bear kills and partially eats woman on footpath in Colorado

    A female bear and its cubs were later shot

  • NYC bringing back 24-hour subway service May 17

    New York City's subway will begin rolling all night again and capacity restrictions for most types of businesses will end statewide in mid-May as COVID-19 infection rates continues to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

  • Dad and 7-year-old drown after he jumps in pool to rescue her, Maryland police say

    A 17-year-old who went in the pool after them is in critical condition, officials say.

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • 2021 now a prove-it year for LB Vander Esch as Dallas Cowboys decline 5th-year option

    The decision on Vander Esch comes after the Cowboys drafted two linebackers: Micah Parsons and Jabrill Cox.

  • SpaceX capsule departs station with 4 astronauts, heads home

    A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International Space Station late Saturday, aiming for a rare nighttime splashdown to end the company’s second crew flight. NASA’s Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, headed home in the same Dragon capsule that delivered them to the space station last November.

  • Amazon's Thursday Night Football streaming deal with the NFL will start a year early

    Prime Video is becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football earlier than expected.

  • Tilray and Aphria merger closes and creates world’s biggest weed company by revenue

    Canadian cannabis companies Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. announced the closing of their merger on Monday, creating the world's biggest weed company measured by revenue.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement