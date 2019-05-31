6 Acne Spot Treatments That Dermatologists Swear By (and They'll Give You Clear Skin)

Even if you typically have clear skin, chances are you’ve found yourself dealing with pesky pimples on occasion. Sudden breakouts are something we’ve all had to deal with — even A-list celebs — but thankfully, acne spot treatments make it easier than ever to zap zits without changing your entire skincare routine.

Topical acne spot treatments not only help shrink blemishes, but they also work to reduce redness and calm irritated skin. NYC-based dermatologist, Dr. Janet Prystowsky, raved about how effective these fast-acting treatments can be. “Apply a small dab to the lesion at night and it will typically be dried up in the morning,” she said. “Not only do they help to ‘nuke’ the pimple, but they also decrease the risk of infection.”

But with so many options available from both drugstores and luxury beauty retailers, how can you possibly choose just one? To help you cut through the clutter, we’ve rounded up six top-rated acne spot treatments that not only have glowing customer reviews, but are also all recommended by dermatologists. The best part? These zit-zapping products are super affordable and retail for less than $20 each!

These are the best acne spot treatments you can buy, according to dermatologists:

1. Neutrogena On The Spot Acne Treatment

If you feel a deep breakout on the way, reach for this oil-free spot treatment. “This is a go-to treatment for red, angry pimples,” said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research Department of Dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital. “It contains benzoyl peroxide which lowers levels of acne-causing bacteria to help reduce inflammation in the skin.”

Amazon customers love that the treatment is non-comedogenic — meaning it’s safe for acne-prone skin and won’t clog pores or cause future breakouts — and that it shrinks blemishes without drying out skin. One shopper said, “Works really well. Shrinks swelling and gets rid of redness. Put it on at night and the next morning acne is noticeably smaller or even gone.”

Buy It! Neutrogena On The Spot Acne Treatment, $22.65 (3-Pack); amazon.com

2. Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

If you’re in the market for a fast-acting spot treatment patch, New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD recommends this option from Peace Out. “These dots stick to the skin and are a good way to treat a breakout by helping to reduce bacteria and infection. They use hydrocolloid technology, along with some very good ingredients such as salicylic acid and aloe, which help treat and fight acne,” she said.