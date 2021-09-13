How 5 actors physically transformed into real famous people

Turning an actor into a real public figure on screen can be an even bigger challenge for Hollywood's makeup artists than creating fictional characters, as viewers already have an idea of what that person looks like. This means bringing out all the details viewers remember about that person while leaving room for the actor to perform. The makeup artists who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour" and Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell" created lifelike prosthetic pieces that changed the how the actors' faces looked while discarding details like scars so emotions would still come through. Actors Taron Egerton and Rami Malek worked with coaches to help them move and play instruments exactly like Elton John and Freddie Mercury when working on "Rocketman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Meanwhile, Margot Robbie got a CG assist in order to replicate one of Tonya Harding's most famous routines in "I, Tonya." “Darkest Hour” is now available On Demand. Check out more of Polly Bennett’s work here: https://www.pollybennettmovement.com/credit-list https://www.instagram.com/pollyannabennett/ Follow Aaron Haye here: https://www.instagram.com/aelvishaye/